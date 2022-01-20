Prince William County’s listening session on potentially expanding the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District is now virtual.
The county planned to hold an in-person listening session tonight on the proposal, but shifted to virtual because of potential winter weather, according to an email to attendees.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, attempted to have the meeting delayed at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, but her motion failed to pass.
The session is part of an ongoing review of the overlay district, which is 10,000 acres that were designated in 2016 to support data center development by reducing regulatory hurdles.
The Board of Supervisors voted in May to study areas to expand the district along high-transmission power lines. A consultant is examining potential areas to expand the district but will also consider necessary changes to construction standards, the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinance, along with any other effects from data centers.
The meeting will be streamed on the county’s website.
