Prince William County Democrats have tapped their preferred candidates for School Board, but some newcomers are lamenting the process, saying they weren’t even considered after refusing to sign a party pledge.
The local Democratic committee endorsed all four party-aligned incumbents running for reelection: Chair Babur Lateef, Adele Jackson (Brentsville), Loree Williams (Woodbridge), Justin Wilk (Potomac) and Lisa Zargapur (Coles). After the endorsements were announced May 5, Julia Biggins, who had the backing of the Prince William Education Association, announced she was dropping out of the race.
The committee also endorsed two newcomers in races where the incumbent is stepping down. Those endorsed were Tracy Blake in Neabsco and Richard Jessie – husband of incumbent Lillie Jessie – in Occoquan.
Some new candidates, however, say the endorsement process was unfair. As in previous election cycles, candidates were asked to sign a memorandum of understanding stating they would drop out and back the Democratic-endorsed candidate if they were not selected.
For a nonpartisan race with no primary elections, dropping out six months before any real votes are counted would be a waste, said Shantell Rock, who’s challenging Williams in Woodbridge.
“I made a promise to the community. I made a promise to my family, I made a promise to myself,” Rock, who identifies as a Democrat, told InsideNoVa. “Let the people decide, not people on a … committee.”
After refusing to sign the memorandum, Rock was not considered for the party’s endorsement in Woodbridge. Neither was Williams’ other challenger, Jaylen Custis, whom the party said was disqualified from consideration for attending a Moms 4 Liberty candidate forum. There is no candidate in the Woodbridge race seeking the Republican endorsement.
Padreus Pratter, seeking the Neabsco seat currently held by Diane Raulston, said that as a federal employee, he was prohibited from signing the pledge because of the Hatch Act, which prohibits civil servants from engaging in partisan political activity. Pratter works for the U.S. Department of Education.
“What it really comes down to for me is integrity at all costs. I have a livelihood to maintain, a job that’s been good to me in the federal government,” Pratter told InsideNoVa. “Anyone can endorse my campaign, any party, any entity can endorse my campaign. But what anybody can’t do is put a paper in front of me that if I sign … I’m gonna lose my job. It is the law.”
Blake, a member of the Prince William County Democrats' executive board, did not respond to InsideNoVa’s request for comment.
“Our kids and parents, they need us now more than ever. They need new leadership to come into the system who can exercise good judgment,” Pratter said. “
In the May 5 votes, Jessie beat out Carmen Rodriguez, a new candidate who filed just weeks prior to the party’s deadline, by a vote of 48-27.
In the biggest School Board race on the ballot this fall, for at-large chair, Lateef defeated Julia Biggins for the party’s endorsement, 216-89.
On Monday, Biggins announced she is dropping out despite having the backing of the local teachers union. Splitting votes, she told InsideNoVa, was a consideration, given that Carrie Rist, who has the endorsement of local Republicans, is the only other challenger for the chair’s seat.
“Obviously I sought the Democratic endorsement because I am a Democrat, and I feel that those values best serve our community,” Biggins told InsideNoVa. “So that’s definitely a factor in my decision.”
