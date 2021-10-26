Julienne Lim, an eighth-grade student at Porter Traditional School, built a website that earned a top spot in the National History Day Contest.
Julienne placed first in her category at the Northern Virginia district contest, then second in the junior individual website category at the state level Virginia History Day Contest, earning her the right to advance to the national competition.
She attributes her skills in coding and animation to her involvement in school robotics. This knowledge led to her ease and success using the National History Day website builder tool on which she produced her project, “Devil Dog Canines: A Line of Communication in World War II.”
“As someone with a strong preference for technology, the website category heavily appealed to me,” Julienne said. “I have a background in coding and animation, since I do robotics. My goal was to present clear and coherent information in a nostalgic way; therefore, I used the monochrome effect.”
Julienne’s research and resulting website focused on the important role messenger dogs played in sending battlefield communications in the Pacific Theatre of World War II to support the national theme, “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
“The work of these four-legged heroes resulted in enormous contributions to multiple victories of the United States and its allied countries during World War II, and to the improvement of war communications,” she wrote.
The Virginia Museum of History and Culture sponsors the Virginia History Day Contest, the state affiliate of the national competition. Students participate by selecting a topic in history they are interested in, connecting it to the annual theme, conducting primary and secondary source research, and presenting the findings in one of five forms: documentary, exhibit, performance, website or paper.
Julienne also received the United States Marine Corps History Award, sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and is awarded to an outstanding entry that demonstrates an appreciation of Marine Corps history.
(1) comment
Congraatulations Julienne!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.