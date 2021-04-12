After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince William County Fair is scheduled to return this summer.
The dates for the fair, marking its 71st year, will be Aug. 13-21.
Diana Burke, business operations director, said the team is working on "making this the biggest and best fair ever."
Details are still being worked out and contracts are still being signed, but applications are available now for commercial vendors, the baby contest and the Power Wheels Derby, she said.
No formal schedule has been posted to the fair’s website, and tickets are still not on sale, but rates for the 2021 fair are up on the site. Admission for children will be $6, adults $12.
There was speculation that the 2019 fair would be the last at the grounds just outside the Manassas city limits on Dumfries Road. Prince William Veterans Farm Club, owners of the 11 parcels that comprise the grounds, said they were looking for a buyer.
Before the pandemic caused last year’s cancellation, the club leased the property for the 2020 fair but said that they were negotiating a final sale. According to Prince William County’s property assessments, the 85 acres are still owned by the club.
For updates and applications, see pwcfair.com
