Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is calling for the county to adopt a law prohibiting roadside panhandling, which she described as a longstanding “epidemic” in the area.
Lawson, a Republican supervisor who represents the Brentsville District and is seeking election as board chair, said at a Fairfax County town hall that Prince William should explore approving a measure similar to a Loudoun County ordinance that regulates the practice.
“I would really like Prince William to take a strong and hard look at what is working in Loudoun County,” she said. “There’s no reason why we can't at least explore those options.”
Panhandling was once banned in Prince William, but the law was repealed in response to state and federal court decisions that deemed it unconstitutional. Panhandling is illegal in Loudoun in the name of maintaining road safety for motorists and pedestrians.
Lawson joined Fairfax Supervisor Pat Herrity, Maj. Greg Ahlemann of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Director of Fairfax County Department of Public Works Chris Herrington at the event to discuss concerns about panhandling in the region.
Herrity, who represents the Springfield District, has recently pushed for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to also ban panhandling. He advised residents to refrain from giving money to panhandlers and instead give to area nonprofits that help connect them with resources and county social services.
“Providing money to individuals who panhandle doesn’t address the core issues and may prove to have a negative impact,” Herrity said.
Ahlemann noted panhandling numbers in Loudoun are markedly lower after the county law prohibiting it was adopted.
Lawson said Prince William is home to a wide range of panhandlers, including some who are truly in need of resources, while others are part of organized panhandling groups who coordinate to deceive residents for money. Other panhandlers are suffering from addiction, mental health issues or are experiencing homelessness, she said.
Lawson advocated for erecting signs across Prince William to raise awareness about panhandling. The county, Lawson said, is working to shift the behavior of givers to not provide money, while also encouraging panhandlers to seek help from government services.
Some Northern Virginia residents called in to the town hall. Many said panhandling has become more of an issue in recent years and that those doing it have become more aggressive.
Lawson said violent panhandlers have become an acute issue for business owners in the Manassas area.
“They are incredibly disruptive to a lot of our retail shops up and down [Route] 234, and we actually need to make sure that what crimes they’re committing are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, because a lot of these store owners are fed up with the repeat offenders that are coming back and roughing up their clerks again,” Lawson said.
(9) comments
I give to some panhandlers who look particularly down and out. Panhandling is a safety issue. Many of these folks stand on tiny concrete medians in high traffic
areas for periods of time. I’m surprised more haven’t been hurt.
Rich peoples’ problem.
Move the panhandlers to West Virginia. They will boot the median income and median number of teeth per person.
Can't have any of that inside NOVA. They need to go back into the shadows so the soccer moms don't change their voting pattern.
We are well overdue for this. These people are a eye sore to the community. Many of them aggressive thugs!
Lock em up!!!
The elites can't have that
The elites can't be having any of that.
Nope, and after they are gone, we can focus on getting the Deplorables (like you) out too.
‘Elites,” “Deplorables”; are all Americans. Labels are for jars.
