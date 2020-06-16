Prince William County fire and rescue's marine division was conducting training Tuesday when they received a distress call for a boater on the Potomac River near Dumfries.
The caller stated their vessel was taking on water and they were abandoning ship, Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post.
"Fire Boat 512 immediately diverted from training to respond to the sinking vessel," the post said. "Upon arrival crews found two souls clinging to a sinking vessel. Rescue efforts commenced and both victims were safely brought aboard Fire Boat 512."
Fire Boat 502 piloted by Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to secure the sinking vessel along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
"Quick and effective actions by crew members on Fire Boat 512 lead to a positive outcome for these boaters. Well done Brothers," the post said.
