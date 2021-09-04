A social worker who leads Prince William County's Gang Response Intervention Team has been charged with unlawfully filming a juvenile in various states of undress in his home.
Henry Pacheo, 64, of Clifton, was arrested this week and charged with two counts of unlawful filming of a minor, and one count of attempted unlawful filming of a minor, Fairfax County police said in a Saturday news release.
Police say the victim reported the crimes, which occurred several years ago, on Aug. 23.
The victim first met Pacheco around 10 years ago while he was employed as a social worker providing services for the victim’s family member, the release said.
Detectives believe Pacheco began grooming the victim’s family offering vacations, gifts, and his home for shelter.
The victim recounted to detectives three occasions when she found recording devices hidden in the bathroom and a bedroom of his residence, recording her as she was in various stages of undress, the release said. The victim was a juvenile at the time of the offenses.
Earlier this week, detectives executed a search warrant on Pacheo's home and vehicle, recovering multiple pieces of electronic and digital evidence, police said.
Detectives continue to review the evidence recovered. At this time, the criminal offenses have been confined to Pacheco’s home, the release said.
Pacheco worked with at-risk youth through a variety of contract positions throughout the D.C. metro area for more than 30 years.
His latest job was working as Prince William County's coordinator with the Gang Response Intervention Team through the Northern Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
Detectives want to talk to anyone with information about Pacheo or may have had inappropriate contact with him to call the Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web.
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
