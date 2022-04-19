Prince William County Republicans are planning to get more involved in local elections.
Denny Daugherty, chair of the county GOP committee, recently announced the creation of an Election Integrity Committee.
The committee’s goals are to ensure parity among the party affiliation of election officers, cleaning up voter rolls and making recommendations to the Electoral Board for improvements to the election process.
State law requires that the top two political parties – Democrats and Republicans – are represented equally among election officers. Electoral boards are also allowed to appoint a third of election officers for each precinct who do not represent any political party.
Daugherty, who was selected for a two-year term as the local party chair in March, said that in the 2021 election, Prince William County was assigning six officers per precinct. He said in August and September, about a third of precincts only had one Republican assigned and a third had no Republicans assigned because not enough people had signed up.
Daugherty said the party was able to get at least one worker to all precincts by election time, but the GOP needs to be more proactive ahead of time.
“If we had done our job of recruiting people, we could have had three” at all precincts, he said.
The new committee intends to help compile a list of people willing to work as election officers ahead of elections.
In recent years, Daugherty said, there’s been “broader interest and concern” among voters “about whether or not the election process produces accurate and transparent results.”
“Part of the way we increase confidence is having eyes on the process,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty said in canvassing last year, many of the people registered to vote at certain addresses no longer lived there, and some had died.
“We want to make sure that there’s an orderly process for removing people from the voting rolls who have died or have moved from the area,” he said. “This is a very transient area.”
Daugherty did not provide specific examples of concern about the process of elections in Prince William County beyond the number of election workers and maintenance of the voter rolls.
“We’ve not done enough work yet to suggest there’s a systematic problem,” he said. “There’s certainly individual problem areas … More attention needs to be paid to that so there’s not a temptation or opportunity for abuse.”
