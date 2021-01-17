The Prince William Health District has filled all available COVID-19 vaccine appointments through Feb. 15 and is not scheduling any more appointments because it will not receive enough vaccine doses from the federal government, according to a memo to local elected leaders obtained by InsideNoVa.

The memo, sent Saturday, states that the health district still plans to begin vaccines on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Beacon Hall at George Mason University's Manassas campus, as it announced last week. At that time, the health district said it had capacity for about 540 appointments a day and that the clinic would operate Mondays through Saturdays. The health district includes the county as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

However, the health district told the leaders that it was notified Friday that its order for more vaccines from the federal government would not be filled at this time.

"In addition, the Health District and other community vaccination sites were notified that their order of vaccines for the upcoming week will not be completely filled," the memo states. "This is extremely disappointing and concerning for everyone involved."

A spokeswoman for the health district said last week that in just the first two days over 5,500 Prince William residents began the process of registering online for the vaccinations when the registration form opened Monday for residents age 75 and older. Later in the week, per guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam, the eligibility was expanded to include anyone age 65 and older as well as residents under the age of 65 with co-morbidity conditions.

At 540 appointments a day, the health district will be able to administer about 10,800 doses between Jan. 19 and Feb. 15. The vaccines require two doses - administered three or four weeks apart - to be fully effective, so it would need another 10,800 doses just to fully vaccinate those recipients.

The health district said that as of Saturday morning, the number of eligible recipients in the current scheduling system currently exceeds the number of appointments, so no additional invitations to create an account are being sent until its supply of vaccines increases.

Prince William's emergency operations center has helped the heath district establish a new wait list application, according to the memo. The new form is available here.

The form asks residents a series of questions that determine their eligibility, and if they meet the criteria, they will be added to the wait list and contacted in the order in which they signed up once appointments become available, the health district said.

"Due to limited vaccine availability from the federal government, it will likely be weeks before they are contacted to schedule an available appointment," the memo states. "If the Health District receives additional vaccines, then this timeframe will change."

For residents who do not have access to a computer, the internet, or email, they may contact the Prince William Health District Call Center at 703-872-7759 to be added to this wait list by phone. The call center does not have the capability to take requests or make appointments, as call center agents are only able to enter information into this form.

At the request of the health district, the county’s Emergency Operations Center worked with them to relocate the center to a larger facility and are reassigning county staff to assist callers, according to the memo. Starting Tuesday, the call center will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The state is also moving to a new vaccine registration management system called PrepMod, which health district director Dr. Alison Ansher said should allow for more efficiency for the health district, as well as residents. Appointments for vaccinations after Feb. 15 are expected to be scheduled through the PrepMod system.

The lack of vaccine availability has been frustrating to local officials, including Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef, who expressed outrage Friday that teachers in other Northern Virginia school systems are receiving vaccines already, while Prince William teachers are having to wait until the end of the month - even though some are already back in classes.

According to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard, more than 9,000 residents of the Prince William Health District have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,204 have received both required doses. Statewide, 316,000 doses have been administered out of 943,000 that have been distributed.