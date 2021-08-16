The Prince William County Health District is hosting several COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month, as well as a back-to-school clinic at Manassas Mall.
The back-to-school clinic will be Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas. Vaccines available will include Hepatitis A for kindergarteners, Meningococcal for seventh graders, Tdap for seventh graders, and COVID-19 for children 12 and older.
A parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s shot record. Enter the clinic through the mall’s Uptown Alley entrance.
Health officials will also be offering a Pfizer vaccine clinic that same day at Manassas Mall from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. And on Aug. 30 from noon to 3 p.m., there will be another Pfizer vaccine clinic at mall.
A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held at the mall Aug. 20 from noon to 3 p.m.
At the Prince William County Fair, the health district will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Aug. 18 and 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
No appointments are necessary.
