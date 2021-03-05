The Prince William County Health District is reaching out to minority communities to address potential disparities in distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
The health district held a virtual town hall Thursday evening to discuss the vaccine and is planning another for next week. The event was broadcast in English and Spanish.
Earlier in the week, health district officials told the Board of Supervisors that available demographic data showed white people in Prince William County were receiving more vaccines than other ethnic groups.
The data presented, which also includes the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, was for about two-thirds of the more than 50,000 people who had been vaccinated locally. The other third of people didn’t provide demographic information.
Among those who provided demographic data, 54% were white. The remaining demographic breakdown was 16.9% Latino, 13% Black, 7.7% other race, 6.8% Asian and 0.4% Native American. According to U.S. Census estimates, Prince William County’s population is 41% white, 24.5% Latino, 22.2% Black and 9.4% Asian.
Walmart this week opened a vaccination clinic in the former Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills mall to supplement the county’s clinics at Manassas Mall and George Mason University’s Manassas campus.
According to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health, about 90,000 doses of vaccines have been administered to residents of the Prince William Health District, with about 58,000 people having received at least one dose.
Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the health district, was joined in the town hall by Dr. Fabian Sandoval, CEO of Emerson Clinical Research Institute. Sandoval primarily answered questions in Spanish.
The town hall is part of the health district’s outreach to minority communities to allay concerns about the safety of the vaccine.
Ansher said the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are “very safe.”
Ansher and Sandoval said that although the vaccines were produced quickly, they cleared all the same safety regulations as other vaccines.
Ansher urged people who were unsure about getting the vaccine to still register on the state’s waitlist.
“It does not mean you have to get the vaccine, but it does keep you at an earlier potential to get the vaccine,” she said.
Many Virginians have been frustrated with the waitlist because they don't konw where they are on the list or when they might be scheduled for an appointment. Ansher noted it’s not yet possible to tell people where they are on the list.
Ansher said the country won’t be able to achieve herd immunity and return to normalcy until 70% to 75% of people are vaccinated.
“It will help us get back to the lives we remember,” she said. “A lot of us are tired and want to get closer to what we remember as normal and getting vaccinated is one way of doing that.”
The health district will hold another virtual town hall on Tuesday, March 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in partnership with Todos Supermarket, Primera Iglesia Bautista Maranath, Prince William Chamber Hispanic Council and Telemundo 44. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit bit.ly/3sL57pB.
