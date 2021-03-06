A new scheduling system called PrepMod is now in use by the Prince William Health District.
The new system is already used in many health districts Virginia, the health department said in a news release.
For those who scheduled their first dose through VAMS, they will be contacted by the call center for second doses. If they do not receive a call from the PWHD within three days of the scheduled vaccination due date, please contact the PWHD call center.
However, everyone else will use PrepMod to schedule vaccination appointments. Participants should look for those important emails to schedule vaccine appointments that will not come from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The email will come from PWHD.
On Monday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Gander Mountain clinic near Potomac Mills in Woodbridge will administer 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines using the PrepMod vaccine registration. All appointments are made through PrepMod. Participants will receive an email from VDH. It will state the following:
Please use the attached registration link to sign up for your COVID-19 Vaccine. Please note that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used for this appointment. If you prefer a different vaccine, please do not register using this link. You will not lose your place on the waitlist.
Please do not share this link with your family members or friends. This link is non-sharable. This link is for invitees only.
Uninvited guests, who sign up for an appointment using this link will have their appointment canceled.
Please arrive 10 minutes before your scheduled appointment. Your ID is required at the time of your appointment.
