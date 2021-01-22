Prince William County health officials say they are working offline to get second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those who have already had the first dose.
There are currently no available appointments to schedule second doses in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) in Prince William Health District clinics, which covers the county, Manassas and Manassas Park.
But health officials are "working on a process to ensure any person who received their first dose at a Prince William Health District clinic between Dec. 28 and Jan. 21 who is unable to schedule their second dose in VAMS is accommodated," the county said in a Friday afternoon news release.
Those appointments are booked offline and individuals cannot register for a second dose online because of the forthcoming transition to a new vaccine administration and management system, the release said.
A dedicated scheduling team is available starting the week of Monday to contact these individuals and assist them with manually booking an appointment.
The health district has received confirmation from the state that vaccine supply for second doses is accounted for and will be shipped to health districts, in addition to their weekly first dose allocations.
"As such, please be assured that everyone who has received their first dose from a Prince William Health District clinic has a second dose allocated and is prioritized for scheduling based on the second dose eligibility window," the release said.
If you signed up for the Prince William Health District waitlist or vaccine registration form, you should have received an automated email confirming your spot on the vaccine waitlist.
If an individual has not received an automated email confirming a spot on the waitlist for a vaccine appointment provided through Prince William Health District, they must sign up on the waitlist again at http://bit.Ly/PWHDwaitlist.
Anyone who did not have a valid email address or called the PWHD phone number for assistance at 703-872-7759 will receive a phone call confirmation within 24 hours. The PWHD call center hours are Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. -4:30 p.m.
If an individual did not receive an email or phone call, it means they did not use a valid email address, did not provide the correct phone number, or due to a computer error, the information was not stored. These individuals must complete the form again at http://bit.Ly/PWHDwaitlist.
Health officials say some people have received numerous replies to the forms completed. If an individual has received several responses with a confirmation number, they should use the confirmation number for reference with the lowest number. For example, if one number says 200 and the other says 205, use the 200 number.
For further information and updates visit the Prince William Virginia Department of Health VDH.virginia.gov/prince-william.
