A Florida school police official has been hired as Prince William County’s new deputy county executive for public safety.
Daniel Alexander, police chief for Palm Beach County, Fla., public schools, will take the position Feb. 1, according to a county news release. His salary will be $200,000 a year.
The position was created in the current fiscal year to oversee the county’s police and fire and rescue departments.
Alexander was selected from a pool of 80 applicants, the release says.
“Mr. Alexander brings a wealth of experience to this position, and we look forward to innovative programs to benefit Prince William County,” Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said in the release.
Alexander resigned from Palm Beach County schools to take the Prince William job after only eight months in the position, according to the Palm Beach Post. He was the second chief to step down in a year.
The Palm Beach Post reported that union officials complained the department faced high turnover and low morale.
Alexander joined Palm Beach schools after 13 years as the police chief of Boca Raton. He previously led the Cape Coral Police Department and has “diverse” public safety experience, including 17 years as a department head or agency chief, the release said.
In his resignation letter in Palm Beach, Alexander wrote that the district had “successfully met significant challenges, to include the continuing pandemic, student wellness deficits and an increase in various threats to school safety," the Post reported.
The county’s release says Alexander has “led efforts to reform police practices and to promote fair and impartial policing in multiple agencies.”
In announcing his departure, the Palm Beach school district credited Alexander with improving mental health crisis protocols and getting schools in line with Alyssa’s Law. The legislation requires Florida public schools to have silent panic alert systems directly linked to first responders and law enforcement.
Alexander has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in public administration from the University of Florida.
“I am excited to join the team to help move the county forward in its mission, vision and values,” Alexander said in the release. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Prince William County. I look forward to working with various community stakeholders.”
