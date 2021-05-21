Prince William holding 'pop-up' vaccination clinics in underserved areas

On Monday, Alex Penaloza finally took the first step to being vaccinated for COVID-19. Despite having been eligible for the vaccine for months and harboring no real fears about it, he just hadn’t made it a priority.

Days earlier, though, Penaloza figured he’d put it off for long enough. He went online, found a nearby clinic and signed up.

“Honestly it was kind of apathy really,” he said. “I just figured since everyone else was getting it, it’s time for me to get it. People around my family were getting it so I figured I’d get it and stop being lazy about it.”

Penaloza, who was vaccinated at a “pop-up clinic” at Graham Park Middle School in Triangle, is exactly the kind of person the Virginia Department of Health is targeting with its outreach efforts and accessible clinics.

Unlike earlier this year, plenty of vaccine doses are available, but with nearly 60% of the Prince William Health District’s eligible population having received at least one dose, the rate of distribution has stalled.

In late April, the number of vaccines administered within Prince William County was hovering at around 6,000 a day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. But on May 9, the last day of available data, that number was only about 2,900. In Manassas, the one-day high for administered doses was 718 on April 21. Only 184 were administered May 9.

The days of eligible people frantically searching for doses nearby are over. Now, the health district is trying to set up vaccination sites wherever they think there’s demand. At the middle school on Monday, the clinic was armed with 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and five nurses were administering them to anyone who showed up, though pre-registration was recommended.

Penaloza said he’d signed up before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines saying those who were fully vaccinated could go maskless in all but the most crowded settings, but that he felt more compelled to follow through because of it. Finally, he said, a return to normal seemed within reach.

“When [President] Biden said you get to take off the mask, I was like ‘Ok.’ … But I’m just ready to go to parties and bars and stuff like that,” he said.

The Prince William Health District – which includes the county as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park – is aiming to hold between four and six pop-ups per month, even soliciting suggestions for where they should be held.

With the help of consultants, the district can get census tract-level data to see how much uptake there’s been in individual neighborhoods. Once a site is selected, staffers essentially go into marketing mode, sharing information with local organizations and trying to get the word out through social media as much as possible.

They also canvass the surrounding area with literature and registration information. So far, Virginia hasn’t adopted some of the ploys that other states have. Ohio has opened a vaccine lottery with a $1 million prize, and other states have offered incentives like free beer vouchers for obtaining the vaccine. So far, in Prince William, officials are hoping that the vaccine can sell itself with a public information push.

Sean Johnson, the district’s community engagement director, said the hope is that the proven safety and efficacy of the vaccines will be enough.

“It’s medicine. It’s people’s choice. We can only recommend it and hope that people want to do it. But I think that millions of people dying should be your incentive,” Johnson said.

Officials are also keeping track of demand for the vaccine among younger residents. Johnson said that at a recent clinic at Mother of Mercy in Woodbridge, 48 adolescents between 12 and 16 showed up looking for a vaccine. Knowing that, a clinic was scheduled in June at nearby Americana Grocery to give the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for those under age 18.

Upcoming Clinics In addition to the regular COVID-19 vaccination sites at Manassas Mall and the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge, these additional pop-up clinics are planned in coming days: May 23, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Todos Market, 13905 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge; Johnson & Johnson vaccine; walk-ins welcome, no online signup required.

May 24, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.: Northern Virginia Community College, Manassas campus; Pfizer vaccine; clinic open to anyone, not just students and faculty. Can search for clinic appointments in VASE+ https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=vasereg:vaccinationappointments For more details, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/ or vaccinate.virginia.gov.

“There’s people who basically are looking for Moderna or looking for Pfizer and you don’t really know. You come into a neighborhood … there’s no way to poll that and plan for it because you just don’t have the time to poll it and see what people are looking for,” Johnson said.

At Tuesday’s Board of County Supervisors meeting, Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Misner said the health district would soon be wrapping up most of its COVID testing efforts as the number of new cases declines.

To make it easier, while officials still encourage people to get both shots of Pfizer or Moderna at the same clinics, they’re now saying supply is plentiful enough that it won’t create issues for people to get their second doses at a different location once they’ve waited the requisite three or four weeks. Also on Tuesday, the state held a “Day of Action” when Virginians were encouraged to contact family and friends about getting vaccinated and push the vaccines on social media.

Officials also hope that Gov. Ralph Northam’s new executive orders regarding masks, which follow the CDC’s new guidance, will serve as further incentive to obtain the shots.

Tyler, a student-athlete who asked that his last name not be used, proudly got his first dose Monday night, saying it was important for those who’ve held off to help keep others safe by preventing COVID spread. The 21-year-old said he waited as long as he did out of concern for the side effects, which could have affected his season at James Madison University.

Back home for the summer, his mother found the appointment Monday night.

“I’m thinking it’s better for the whole community in general, we can start taking masks off, it’s less dangerous for other people who could be at bigger risk than myself personally if they do get COVID,” he said. “I just want to try to help out other people.”