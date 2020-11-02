An inmate at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail has been charged with assault after police say he coughed on a staff member.
Officers were called to the jail at 9320 Lee Ave. in Manassas at 4:44 a.m. Sunday to investigate after the inmate deliberately coughed on the staff member, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Robert Richard Miller, 41, of Manassas, was charged with assault and battery on a corrections officer, Carr said.
Miller had been arrested earlier in the day on public intoxication and swearing charges, according to court records.
Miller remains jailed awaiting a Jan. 14 court date.
(1) comment
What a loser, so glad he’s going to be charged with a felony now and can never for vote for Biden or any other Democrat again.
