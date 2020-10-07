A lawsuit alleging that Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and the other four Democrats on the board held an illegal meeting in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd was dismissed by a Prince William Circuit Court judge on Wednesday.
The suit -- brought by Prince William residents Alan Gloss, Tammy Spinks and Carol Fox -- revolved around a hastily organized May 31 community meeting arranged by Barry Barnard, then the Prince William police chief, and the current police chief, Jarad Phelps.
Phelps had asked Rev. Cozy Bailey, the head of the local NAACP chapter and member of the department’s community advisory board, to gather members of the community to discuss the police response to protests the night before just outside Manassas.
When the five Democrats on the board heard about the meeting, they each testified during a hearing Wednesday, they went to hear from people in the community and gather information on what the police had done. Effectively, they said, they were at a public gathering to listen, not conduct any sort of board business.
“The evidence is overwhelming that this is an ad hoc thing thrown together by the chief,” said Julia Judkins, Wheeler’s attorney. “And the chief didn’t invite any of the board members. … My client didn’t have any idea what was going to happen at the … meeting.”
Gloss and his attorney, Christopher Kachouroff, argued that the meeting violated the state’s open meeting rules, which stipulate that public notice must be given in advance of any meeting where three or more members of a governing body are present and government business is discussed or “transacted,” and that any such meeting would be subject to Freedom of Information Act laws.
Kachouroff speculated that the five Democrats hatched the plan to deliberately exclude the board’s Republican supervisors so they could pressure the police to cease the use of CS gas -- which had been deployed the night before -- “without interference” from the Republicans.
Judge Dennis Smith said he saw no evidence of that and granted the defense’s motion to strike the lawsuit. Gloss said the plaintiffs hadn’t decided whether they would appeal.
