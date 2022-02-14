Upgrades to the Prince William County Judicial Center, designs for a new fire station and a slew of road and greenway projects are included in the county’s proposed capital spending plan.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors reviewed the proposed $1.15 billion Capital Improvement Program for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1. The CIP, a six-year plan for capital projects, is approved annually, but funding is allocated only one year at a time.
The county is operating on a $1.35 billion operating budget and $1.02 billion CIP for fiscal 2022.
The biggest expenditure proposed for the new fiscal year would be construction of the Summit School Road extension at $24 million. The project involves widening and extending Summit School Road from Kinnicutt Drive to a new connection with Telegraph Road.
The county is also conducting ongoing upgrades to the judicial center in Manassas, including elevator replacements, courtroom upgrades and replacing heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. In fiscal 2023, the county expects to spend $10 million on the upgrades.
The proposal also calls for $5 million to go toward design for an expansion of the judicial center, including parking, court expansion and an annex building.
The CIP includes funding to design six big-dollar projects that will be constructed in later years.
The most expensive project will be for the Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway interchange, estimated to cost a total of $70 million. The county is pursuing a grade-separated interchange at the intersection, which would allow traffic to flow on Prince William Parkway while Minnieville Road would be raised above it.
The CIP includes $7.5 million for design in fiscal 2023.
The interchange is tied to the proposed Quartz District development, which is expected to come before the supervisors for approval later this year
The spending plan also includes $2.5 million for design and right-of-way acquisition for the widening of Devlin Road from University Boulevard to Jennell Drive. The project is expected to cost $69 million.
Design work is included for four projects in summer 2022, but allocations weren’t included in Tuesday’s presentation to the board.
Of those projects, the most expensive will be the $43.6 million expansion of the Juvenile Detention Center.
The CIP also includes $40 million for a public safety training center, $21 million for a homeless navigation services center on the eastern end of the county and $15.9 million for a new fire and rescue station.
The proposal includes $41 million across seven parks projects. Those projects are:
$20 million for the Neabsco Greenway, Occoquan Greenway and Powells Creek Boardwalk
$6 million for the Fuller Heights Park expansion
$6 million for improvements at Howison Park
$6 million for development of Neabsco Park
$3 million to place artificial turf at Hellwig Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.