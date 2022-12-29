The Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling program at the Landfill will close January and February, with an anticipated reopening in March with a new contractor.
The program is provided through a private contract specializing in hazardous waste disposal and recycling, the county said in a news release.
"The current contract expires at the end of December, and the contractor is unwilling to extend the contract because of the difficulty obtaining labor and higher operational costs," the release said. "Staff is working on getting a new contractor and anticipates an award of the new contract within the next few weeks."
Due to the time needed to transition to a new contractor, the HHW facility will temporarily close to the public for approximately 30 to 60 days. Staff will work with the new contractor to resume service as quickly as possible.
Prince William County residents can bring HHW items and electronics to the County Landfill on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 31. Residents have per-visit quantity restrictions. HHW items are limited to 15 gallons of liquid or 40 pounds of solids. Items should be in their original labeled containers. Electronics items are limited to three units. There is no charge to county residents for this service.
Information about the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling program updates and other Solid Waste Division services will be available at pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling. Residents may also sign up for PWC Alerts (Recycling Information – Residential) to receive emails or texts about recycling events and service resumption.
