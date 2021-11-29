Individuals who carry a protective order issued by the Prince William County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court have access to a new resource.
The Prince William Hope Card program is available to anyone with a valid final protective order that is effective for at least 12 months for family abuse, stalking and/or sexual assault. The program allows individuals to request a wallet-sized card that summarizes the protective order’s most important details.
The Hope Card is intended as a more convenient way for people who have permanent protective orders to keep relevant information about their orders with them at all times. Hope cards also allow law enforcement to know there is a valid protective order in place and inform officers about weapons involved in the incident resulting in a protective order.
Protectees may request one card per individual named on the protective order to, for example, be provided to a child’s school or after-school care program.
For more information on the Hope Card, visit the Domestic Violence Resource Center in the Prince William Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courtroom lobby, call 703-792-6160, or contact the statewide Hope Card program coordinator, Jaime Clemmer, at jclemmer@vacourts.gov.
