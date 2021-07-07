Prince William Public Libraries will no longer charge fines for late items.
Fines typically most affect those with limited resources and deter them from checking materials out from the libraries, the library system said in a news release.
“By removing overdue fines, other libraries throughout the country have noticed that patrons are returning their overdue items at an increased rate and more patrons are reengaging with their libraries,” said library director Deborah Wright.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, county libraries suspended fines from March to November. After looking at data, leadership chose not to reimplement fines for children and teens after November as the benefits far outweighed the small amount of revenue received from late fees.
“Our vision of being the hub connecting people to the transforming power of information is becoming a reality by taking steps like removing fines, offering mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for patrons to have internet access in their homes, and increasing both our physical and online collections,” said Wright. “We want to continue to be a welcoming, inclusive environment and we can only do so by making changes that better our patrons’ experiences.”
The county library system joins more than 280 library systems across the country that have gone completely fine-free. According to the Urban Libraries Council and American Library Association, data and experiences from other libraries has proven that removing late fees removes unfair economic barriers to library access for youth and patrons from disadvantaged backgrounds. A common, related driver is increasing engagement with the library and inviting users back who had been shut out because of fines.
Patrons will still be responsible for paying for lost or damaged items, but staff will work with patrons to clear old fees from their accounts after they return past-due items at any of the county's 12 libraries.
