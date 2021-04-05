Prince William and Loudoun counties have moved to vaccinating 1c eligible workers, including food service employees, hairdressers and barbers and construction workers.
Both health districts announced the expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday morning. Vaccinations will be available to all Virginians 16 and older on April 18.
In Prince William County, 114,029 had received at least one dose of the vaccine by Monday morning with 51,807 fully vaccinated. In Loudoun County, 125,727 had received first doses as of Monday morning and 61,773 have been fully vaccinated.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that vaccines will be eligible to all Virginians 16 and older by April 18.
Everyone who lives or works in Virginia should pre-register so they can be notified when they are eligible for vaccination and an appointment is available. To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Videoconferencing in American Sign Language is also available at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.