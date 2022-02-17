Mask mandates are over at area public schools.
Manassas City Public Schools announced Wednesday that while masks are still recommended for students, maskless students would be welcomed into classrooms without being separated from others.
On Thursday, the Prince William County Schools central office was telling school administrators that masks should be optional in their schools, though the division has yet to announce a change in its mask requirement.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade said changes would be announced Friday evening. Manassas Park City Schools also said they were allowing all students in classrooms regardless of masking.
On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin immediately signed a law passed by the General Assembly making masks optional for all Virginia public schools starting March 1. But after suing Youngkin over his initial executive order demanding that schools lift their mandates, many Northern Virginia school divisions are going ahead with new mask-optional policies ahead of the new March 1 deadline.
“We understand parents have the option not to have their child wear [a mask] while in school. We recognize some students will not wear a mask tomorrow,” a note on the Manassas schools homepage read Wednesday night. “We will welcome them into our buildings.”
The note goes on to say that staff are still required to wear masks, but that the school board could lift that requirement at its Feb. 22 meeting.
Administrators from a number of county schools said that the division’s central office had instructed schools to allow maskless students into their classrooms without any additional mitigation strategies like plexiglass barriers or separation.
“We have received guidance this morning from central office regarding mask mandates for students. We will welcome all students,” Reagan Middle School Assistant Principal Jodi Puhlick said in a message to staff Thursday morning.
Parents were also posting messages on social media from county principals Thursday saying maskless students would be allowed in classrooms, per the new division guidance.
“As I am sure you can appreciate, I stay well out of the politics and interpretation of law. I stick to staying within our school division’s regulations,” Benton Middle School Principal Joe Graczyk wrote, according to a Benton parent. “We did receive guidance to welcome all students in today, masked or otherwise. We have done so. I look forward to clear guidance from Dr. McDade on what mitigation will look like moving forward.”
Prince William schools communications staff did not respond to InsideNoVa’s questions on the new division policy.
Just weeks ago, the division had joined six other state school systems in a lawsuit challenging the executive order Youngkin signed on his first day in office. The school divisions cited state law from 2021 saying that they should offer in-person learning while following Centers for Disease Control guidance, which still recommends masking in school buildings. The new state law signed on Wednesday preempts that previous law, though.
Cases among students and staff at county schools have fallen dramatically over the last three weeks from their mid-January highs during the peak of the Omicron variant surge.
“Today we are re-establishing and restoring power back to parents,” Youngkin said at a bill-signing ceremony in Richmond Wednesday. “But we are also re-establishing our expectations that we will get back to normal and this is the path.”
(2) comments
They would have ended in a month after cases flatlined. Now we have to listen to a bunch of psycho parents and their pretend fight for justice. I wonder what their next strawman will be.
They held out to the last possible moment. Hopefully we won't forget when the next election time comes around.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.