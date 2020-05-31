knee.jpg

Prince William County police officers take a knee at a peaceful protests Sunday in Manassas. 

 Photo by Alfredo Panameno/Sky's the Limit Media

It was a dramatically different scene in Manassas tonight as police officers took a knee with Black Lives Matter protestors  in a show of solidarity.

The rally on Liberia Avenue started about 5 p.m., with demonstrators carrying signs and chanting. Instead of meeting protestors in riot gear as police did Saturday night, officers talked with the crowd -- and two Prince William County police officers took a knee.

Manassas City Police Chief Douglas W. Keen hosted a question and answer session with demonstrators, as did Prince William County Deputy Police Chief Jarod Phelps and other officers.

"I saw somebody who wears this badge, who wears a uniform just like me do what they did," Phelps said about the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police kneeled on his neck during an arrest May 25. "That’s not what I’m about, that’s not what my department is about."

Phelps said police could and should have done better during Saturday night's protest along Sudley Road, which ended with five arrests, seven officers injured and businesses with smashed windows.

"That’s why we’re out here. We want to make sure the community’s heard," Phelps said. "We’re here to protect your First Amendment rights."
 
Violent protests continued Sunday after a weekend of rioting across the country. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a curfew Sunday night after looting, vandalism and fires in the city last night.
 
In Stafford County on Saturday, sheriff's deputies clashed with demonstrators on Garrisonville Road near Stafford Marketplace, issuing an unlawful assembly order and confronting protestors.
 
 

