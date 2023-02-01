Manassas and Prince William County are jointly hoping to keep the water running, planning a wastewater capacity expansion that could cost upwards of $100 million between the two jurisdictions.
For Manassas, the expansion is needed in large part due to Micron, as the city plans to meet the future demand of a potential second expansion for the massive memory chip maker.
In order to do so, the city is planning to sign an amended joint agreement with Prince William, Manassas Park and Fairfax County. The four jurisdictions use the Upper Occoquan Service Authority for part or all of their wastewater treatment, and Manassas and Prince William could soon be bumping up on their assigned caps. For the city, the allotted capacity is 9.19 million gallons per day, which Manassas Utilities Director Tony Dawood said would likely become an issue by 2030 without any additional capacity.
“We are expected to exceed our capacity based on the [comprehensive] plan and all analysis and homework we did, in the fairly near future,” Dawood told Manassas City Council on Monday evening, “but it depends on Micron. Micron is a big player, and it depends on their second expansion. So when that happens we’ll have to make a determination on when to pull the trigger.”
Micron, the biggest user of water in Manassas, expects its water usage to grow by 1.3 million gallons a day once its $1.3 billion expansion is completed, according to a 2018 city press release. The facility uses the bulk of its water to clean and cool its manufacturing equipment. Shortly after the expansion was announced, Manassas agreed to $28 million in new water and sewer projects, more than $10 million of which was funded by Micron.
Capacity limit concerns
But between further Micron expansion in the city and other increases in uses, Dawood said the city could soon be bumping up against its limits. According to the previous joint services agreement, if a jurisdiction surpasses 95% of its allotted capacity over a 30-day rolling average, a moratorium can be imposed on future development. Dawood said it was a limit that the city nearly breached at times and was one particularly rainy period away from hitting.
Now, under the revised agreement that the City Council is expected to approve at its next meeting, it’ll take more to put a halt to city or county growth. The new agreement stipulates that a jurisdiction would need to surpass 95% usage for three consecutive months to face the same penalties.
“So it really reduces the risk for us to be put in a moratorium,” he told the council Monday night. “You could have a rain event … but three months in a row, to exceed it would be really something unusual.”
State regulators’ involvement
To address the long-term needs, the city will eventually need additional capacity, 3 million gallons per day to be exact. In the Upper Occoquan Service Authority’s long-range master plan, 6 million more is in the offing.
Manassas Park and Fairfax, which uses the service authority only for a portion of its southwestern properties, have enough capacity for the time being, but Prince William is also eyeing an expansion and, according to Dawood, is prepared to take the other 3 million. The ultimate price tag, though, will depend on a decision from state regulators. The service authority is hoping to use some of its existing infrastructure to facilitate the expansion, but that will require an OK from the state.
“The plant is very conservative in its design, and we’ve asked the state and we asked a consultant to look at … how we could maybe, possibly rerate. That means look at some of the existing infrastructure that’s used for redundancy, for safety factors, to incorporate that into the expansion,” Dawood said.
If the plant has to build out entirely new capacity, Dawood said, the cost could be as high as $17 million per additional million gallons, or $51 million for the city and county each. If the state cooperates, he said, the cost could fall to $15 million per million gallons. As of now, the authority plans to start design work on its expansion in 2025.
Manassas City Council member Mark Wofle said that either way, the cost to the city would be below market rate.
“The key … is the rerating. I think that would be, without being an expert in the field, a fairly significant likelihood that the state will actually approve a rerating that will significantly make this easier,” Wolfe said. “But if it doesn’t, then we are securing sewer capacity, which is our No. 1 limiting infrastructure need for the entire city, for the foreseeable future at less than market prices.”
