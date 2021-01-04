Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center in Manassas welcomed the new year with a baby girl born at 1:43 a.m.
Ariana Leilani Sandoval Arellano was born Jan. 1 at the Hylton Family Women’s & Children’s Center at Prince William Medical Center weighing in at 10 pounds and 13 ounces and 20 inches long.
Mom Lythcy Arellano and dad Carlos Sandoval are from Gainesville. The delivering physician was Eugene Louie-Ng.
Ariana has one older sister, 10-month-old Eliana.
The family was given gift baskets courtesy of Novant Health Hospital Auxiliary and Novant Health Women’s Institute.
For more information about the Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center at Prince William Medical Center, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/women.
