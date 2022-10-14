The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton.
Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
"Derek was faithful and devoted to his family, career, and brothers and sisters in the fire service," Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post
.
Shifflett's death was off-duty and the fire department won't be commenting on the circumstances, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
The Warrenton Police Department also declined to comment, referring questions to the Prince William fire department.
Prince William, Fauquier and Warrenton fire crews gathered at Fauquier High School on Thursday to support one of Shifflett's daughters at her volleyball game. Crews created a ladder arch outside the school and saved Shifflett a seat with flowers and several fire department T-shirts.
"Derek’s devotion to serving others was an inspiration to all who knew him," Prince William fire and rescue said in announcing his death. "Our hearts are with his family now and always."
