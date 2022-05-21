Prince William County joined the rest of Northern Virginia this week in the CDC's category of moderate spread of COVID-19 after nearly three months of being at low levels.
Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties and the cities of Alexandria moved into the moderate spread level earlier this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The levels are based on the weekly average case rates and new hospitalizations per capita, as well as the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Both statewide and in Northern Virginia, new cases have been surging for several weeks. The statewide daily average of new cases topped 3,000 this week for the first time since mid-February, and the Northern Virginia daily average was at 1,275.4 as of Friday, its highest level since Feb. 4.
The numbers of new cases are also as much as six times higher than they were in May 2021.
Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have increased as well this month, although not at the same pace as cases. Experts generally believe that vaccines are keeping the number of hospitalizations lower relative to the number of new cases.
As of Friday, 429 patients were hospitalized statement for COVID-19, with 107 of those in Northern Virginia. Those numbers were as low as 143 statewide and 33 in Northern Virginia in mid-April. However, they are far below the nearly 4,000 Virginians who were hospitalized during the worst of the Omicron surge in January.
The Omicron BA.2 variant has accounted for about half the new cases reported in the state for the past several weeks, with the original Omicron variant accounting for the other half, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Numerous COVID-19 outbreaks are also being reported in local schools, including 46 in progress in Fairfax County and eight in the city of Alexandria. None is reported in either Arlington or Prince William, however, and just one in Loudoun County. A complete report of current outbreaks is available here.
The number of deaths statewide related to COVID-19 has dropped dramatically in recent weeks, with only 21 reported in the seven days ended Friday. That's the fewest in any week since the week ending March 26, 2020, early in the pandemic. Deaths are a trailing indicator, however, as it often takes several weeks to file and confirm death certificates.
In its weekly update Friday, the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia said it projects the current surge to peak in this summer, at a level less than the winter Omicron surge. However, it noted, "the impact in terms of hospitalizations and deaths is likely to be lower compared to past surges."
At the moderate level of spread, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19, as well as on public transportation. Those who are at high risk for severe illness should consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions, the CDC says.
(3) comments
More sensational headlines and an attempt to cause unnecessary panic! "Soaring", "Surging". The media now is ridiculous. You have no credibility.
Hard to believe anyone cares about this anymore...
Until you or the ones you love are sick.
"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure"
