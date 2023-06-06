Prince William County officials and representatives with the NOVA Disc Golf Association on Saturday gathered at Forest Greens Golf Club in Triangle for a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Forest Valley Disc Golf course.
The new 18-hole course, the second in the county, was lauded by officials at the event to be “the best woods course” in the area, according to a news release from the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Prince William’s other disc golf course is located in Lake Ridge.
“I am so excited that this day is here! I’ve got disc golf in my district, and I am so excited about that,” Potomac Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey said in a statement. “It is so important — the exercise, the recreation for the body, for the mind, for the spirit. And this will also open the world for more people to learn about disc golf.”
Also in attendance at the ceremony were community members, local disc golfers, volunteers, and county staff who were involved with making the new disc golf course a reality, the news release said.
“When we began this project five years ago there was no publicly accessible disc golf course in Prince William County,” said Mike Sullivan, treasurer and co-founder of NOVA Disc Golf Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit. “When we first talked in 2018 to Prince William County Parks, they agreed that this was a recreational opportunity that needed to be built out, that this was a user base that needed a place to play and now along with the course at Lake Ridge we now have two absolutely fantastic courses and in this one, in my opinion, the best woods course in Virginia and probably in the Mid-Atlantic, right here in Prince William County.”
Janet Bartnik, deputy director of parks and recreation, was present to welcome attendees and kick off the ceremony. “We are really excited to ribbon-cut this amazing project that is as everything in parks should be — a partnership project,” Bartnik said in a statement.
