Protecting local watersheds from the impact of data centers comes down to local oversight, area officials say.
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors held a work session Tuesday to discuss water quality in response to concerns about the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
The work session included presentations from Fairfax Water, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission and the Virginia Tech/Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Lab.
However, discussion about data centers and their impact didn’t come until after the presentations were finished.
The PW Digital Gateway is a proposal submitted last summer by landowners along Pageland Lane to change the land designation of their properties in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning. The request on 2,100 acres could pave the way for 27.6 million square feet of data centers, nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
The work session was called in April at the behest of Supervisor Jeanine Lawson in response to a March letter from the Fairfax County Water Authority.
The agency urged the county to conduct a comprehensive study of the potential impacts on water quality in the Occoquan Reservoir from the digital gateway, Comprehensive Plan update and potential expansion of the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District.
The county is conducting a review of the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District and its possible expansion. The district is roughly 10,000 acres designated in 2016 to support data center development by reducing regulatory hurdles.
The Board of Supervisors voted last year to study areas to expand the district along high-transmission power lines. A consultant is examining potential areas to expand the district but will also consider necessary changes to construction standards, the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinance, along with any other effects from data centers.
On top of those two initiatives, the county is updating its Comprehensive Plan and has proposed easing some of the decades-old policies restricting development in rural areas.
The March 21 letter from Fairfax says that the initiatives could have a potential impact on the Occoquan Reservoir, which the agency said supplies drinking water for 800,000 people in Northern Virginia.
Normand Goulet of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission said the digital gateway represents less than .5% of the total Occoquan watershed.
The main concern for the watershed is increasing salt levels, which have been rising since 1980. Salt is difficult to remove from water during the treatment process.
Representatives of DEQ also broadly said existing environmental regulations, which are primarily the responsibility of the county, could absorb impacts from the digital gateway.
However, no projections of its impact were presented.
“In my opinion, the best way to prevent [damage] is to protect the watershed by preventing intense development,” said Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville. “You can’t just dismiss that development didn’t help get to where we are, it did.”
The board did not take any action related to water quality after the work session.
Affordable housing
In other business, the board agreed to help a developer secure $65 million to finance a 250-unit, age-restricted affordable housing complex in Woodbridge.
The board had to reapprove the bond amount to support the Park Landing project after costs increased because interest rates rose. The board initially authorized the county’s Industrial Development Authority to issue $54.56 million in bonds.
Development authorities are established by localities to mainly issue tax-exempt bonds to support economic development projects. The bonds are more favorable to developers than conventional financing.
Park Landing LP, which is a subsidiary of Indianapolis-based KCG Cos. LLC, is developing the project at 3301 Noble Pond Way.
Supervisors approved a rezoning of 9.76 acres from planned business district to planned mixed residential district in October to support the affordable housing complex for people 55 and older.
The development will have 151 two-bedroom and 99 one-bedroom apartments. It includes a community room, fitness center and outdoor pool.
The complex will be rented exclusively to people making 60% of the area median income or less. For one person, the income maximum is $54,180. For two people, it’s $61,920, and for three people, it’s $69,660.
Rents will be restricted to no more than 30% of tenants’ income. For one-bedroom units, rent will be $1,325. For two bedrooms, it will be $1,525.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, whose Occoquan District includes the property, said the county needs to continue to support private affordable housing projects.
“It’s only possible through unique and special agreements like this that we’re able to get something like this done,” he said.
Stimulus funding
The board also allocated $45.7 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funding. The board kept about $8.6 million unallocated as a contingency and voted to provide:
$535,000 for computers for the new public health department
$3 million for the Emergency Response Program and Emergency Operations Center, including personal protective equipment, overtime pay and facility costs
$5 million for Emergency Operations Center improvements to replace the building roof, expand the facility and upgrade aging systems
$1.3 million to complete buildout of the Animal Services Center
$3.7 million for grant administration and compliance
$2 million for a CASA welcome center to provide services to immigrants
$1.5 million for Capital Area Food Bank to support reconstruction of its Lorton facility
$5 million for broadband infrastructure projects
$17.09 million for park enhancements throughout the county
