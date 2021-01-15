On Wednesday, Alexandria Public Schools staff began receiving their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, Fairfax County Public Schools announced that the roughly 40,000 employees in the county’s public and private schools would begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations by Saturday.

But despite having more students currently attending classes in schools than either of the other systems, as well as the highest test positivity rate of any Northern Virginia locality, Prince William County Public Schools staff learned this week that they’d have to wait until the end of the month to start receiving vaccines.

That’s what Prince William Health District Director Alison Ansher told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon, much to the frustration of school and county officials.

“I remain outraged, as are our teachers in Prince William County, that we have teachers in-person and in-person personnel that are not getting vaccinated as quickly as teachers in other school divisions that are not in the building,” School Board Chair Babur Lateef told InsideNoVa.

The health district’s plan would open registration for staff from the Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park school districts starting Jan. 28, with the first doses being administered at Inova Health System’s Fairfax hospital Jan. 30. That’s the same hospital where Fairfax teachers will begin receiving vaccinations this weekend.

Statewide, school employees are among the 1B priority group for vaccinations. The state moved 11 health districts, including Prince William, into that category on Monday.

But Ansher said that the health district -- a state entity -- was still working on vaccinating higher priority groups and that the two major hospitals in Prince William, Novant Health UVA Health System and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, did not have enough capacity to vaccinate the roughly 14,000 employees from the division and local private schools any sooner.

Ansher also told the board of supervisors that the health district was training employees and looking to hire additional nursing staff to administer vaccines, but that currently it had just four nurses experienced enough to supervise vaccinations.

In Prince William, special education and English-language learners, as well as students in grades kindergarten through third are receiving some in-person instruction. In Manassas and Manassas Park, only special education and English-language students are in classrooms. Recent test scores have shown that since virtual learning began in March, reading scores in the county’s schools have fallen significantly.

Ansher did note that school employees over the age of 65 or those with certain chronic illnesses can now register to be vaccinated, per an announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday.

That hasn’t been enough to placate representatives from the two governing bodies -- school board and supervisors -- within the county.

At the Board of County Supervisors meeting Tuesday, several supervisors asked Ansher what they could do to speed the process for vaccinating school staff. Ansher responded that they could “encourage our local hospitals.”

Halley Goldin, a spokesperson for Novant Health UVA Health Systems, which has hospitals in Manassas and Haymarket, said Novant had tried to work more closely with the health district, but that communication had been a challenge. Currently, the hospital is vaccinating those within groups 1A and 1B that already use the system as patients.

“I’ll be quite honest, we’re pretty confused on our end as well,” Goldin said. “The communication has not been very fluid in the whole process, and we kind of see information pop up before it’s ready operationally.”

On Wednesday, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said the board was “letting the health district take the lead.” But on Thursday she and Lateef were engaging with the two county hospitals directly, trying to see whether they could speed up the timeline themselves.

On Thursday, the two held a call with representatives from Novant and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, in Woodbridge. Friday morning, they both had separate conversations with government affairs representatives from Inova. The health district was not part of those calls.

Michelle Strider, the chief quality officer for Novant Health UVA, told InsideNoVa in a statement on Thursday that the hospital was “working internally to assess when and how we could partner in the health district’s program to vaccinate school system employees based on our capacity and resources.”

The local leaders have also enlisted the help of the region’s representatives in Richmond, such as Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-29th) and Sen. Scott Surovell (D-36th). As of Friday, nothing concrete had materialized and the plan was still for teachers to begin getting shots at the end of the month.

“The question that we should all be asking really is, how can Prince William be the only school system with students in the schools and not be able to vaccinate their teachers sooner,” Lateef said. “Our teachers who are in-person also deserve to be the highest priority and when our health department can’t prioritize them … I have a real problem with that.”

The Prince William Health District announced Friday afternoon that it had vaccinated 1,418 people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B in the past four days. The Virginia Department of Health's dashboard shows that 9,210 doses have been administered in total to Prince William residents, with 1,082 fully vaccinated. Statewide, however, about half of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals, with only about a quarter administered by health departments.

The Prince William health district said it is continuing to vaccinate healthcare personnel in Phase 1A and has begun vaccinating police officers in Phase 1B. Law enforcement personnel are being contacted through their agency to register, the county said.

Vaccinations are expected to begin next week for people ages 65 and older and those 18-64 with underlying health conditions, also now part of Phase 1B. Those who are 65 years and older and who want to get the vaccine must first register online. After that step, they will receive an email, but it could take up to 48 hours to receive the email. The email will instruct residents how to sign up for an appointment. Each person must have an individual email address to sign up.

The health district is also operating a call center for vaccine questions at (703) 872-7759. The county said at this time, the call center is not able to make online appointments for people who do not have access to email; they will be added to a call-back list.