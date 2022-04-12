Prince William County officials are pumping the brakes on potential vehicle tax impacts fueled by racing values.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, county officials will propose assessing vehicles at 80% of their estimated value in the budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.'A computer chip shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made new vehicles harder to come by, driving up assessments on used ones. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of used cars and trucks rose 40.5% from January 2021 to January 2022.
The unexpected changes in values could lead to highly unusual increases in most personal property tax bills for Prince William County residents. Typically, personal property tax bills decrease over time because as a car gets older its assessed value drops.
Prince William County officials have projected assessment increases for virtually all of the roughly 161,000 vehicles registered locally and made since 2007.
The county is not proposing a decrease to its personal property tax rate, which is $3.70 per $100 of assessed value. Similar to the situation for homeowners when assessments rise, but the rate remains the same, keeping the same tax level results in an effective tax increase.
The county is proposing to levy the personal property tax at 80% of the assessed value of vehicles.
In an emailed statement, county officials said the change “does not fully negate increases to personal property tax bills; however, it will help negate the impact to taxpayers as the result of increasing used car values.”
It is unclear if the change would completely wipe out increases, keep bills the same as last year or allow for the typical decreases across the board.
At full assessment, the majority of the local vehicles, 88,998, would see their value grow between $501 and $2,500, leading to an increase in bills of $19 to $93.
The second most-common projection is an increase between $2,501 and $5,000 for 45,722 vehicles. Those vehicles would see their bills rise between $93 and $185.
Only 11,864 vehicles had an increase in value less than $500, leading to up to $19 tacked onto their tax bill.
The county expects the change to 80% would make the tax provide $168.9 million in total revenue toward the fiscal 2023 budget.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
