The Prince William County Sustainability Office is seeking public input on how the county can work to better meet its climate mitigation goals.
The Board of County Supervisors in 2020 adopted a set of climate goals and authorized the sustainability office to develop a master plan to meet those goals, a draft of which was released on Aug. 24, according to a news release.
The sustainability office will also hold a virtual town hall-style meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 for residents to provide input. Community members can register to attend the town hall and submit feedback on the draft master plan.
The county goals include cutting greenhouse gas emission to 50% below 2005 levels by 2030; sourcing all county-wide electricity from renewable sources by 2035; achieving 100% renewable electricity in the county government operations by 2030; reaching full carbon neutrality in the county government operations by 2050; becoming a “climate ready region;” and making significant progress to toward the goals by 2030.
“The [master plan] will give the public an idea of what it’s going to take for the county to meet our goals, which are focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, using more renewable energy and helping the county become more adaptive to the effects of climate change,” Giulia Manno, the director of the county’s Office of Sustainability, said in the release.
“In order to accomplish the goals, it will take the community working together. Therefore, it is critical to get input from others, and we welcome and appreciate the community’s feedback on the plan,” she said.
