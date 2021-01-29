The Prince William Health District is opening two new COVID-19 vaccine sites next week and has received word of an 5,000 additional doses coming, along with its weekly allocation of doses.
“We are surprised and grateful that we got extra doses of the vaccine,” Dr. Alison Ansher, direct of the Prince William Health District, said in a news release. “Our goal is to administer these vaccines as quickly as possible, to get as many Prince William area residents vaccinated and off the wait list as we possibly can.”
With the goal to administer these vaccines as quickly as possible, the health district is opening two additional vaccination sites next week. These two sites are in addition to the vaccine clinic at Beacon Hall on the Manassas Campus of George Mason University.
Potomac Middle School will open as a vaccination site starting on Monday, Feb. 1, and the Kelly Leadership Building will open as an additional vaccination site on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
If the health district continues to receive additional doses above their weekly allocation, then these sites will continue to be available. These 5,000 additional doses will be used to help address the backlog of those waiting for appointments.
All vaccinations remain by appointment only.
For more information about the Prince William Health District, visitvdh.virgina.gov/prince-william. The Health District Call Center is also available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday, at 703-872-7759.
If you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and if you are not currently registered, please go to http://bit.ly/PWHDwaitlist.
For updates on the County’s COVID-19 response and vaccination support efforts visit pwcgov.org/covid19
