The Prince William Health District opened its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday as new cases of the virus continue to soar both regionally and statewide.

A small group of residents were in line when the clinic at George Mason University's Manassas campus opened Tuesday morning. The clinic has capacity to administer 540 vaccinations a day, but the vaccines are by appointment only for Virginians age 65 and older or those who are younger and have co-morbidities.

The health district said Sunday that all appointments at the clinic are filled through Feb. 15 and it is not making any additional appointments due to an anticipated shortage of vaccines. It is, however, placing eligible residents on a wait list; that form is available here.

Despite the challenges, Tom Coyle of Bristow said the process was set up well.

"I'm very relieved to reach this point ... It’s easy to do; it doesn’t hurt. It’s a great advantage to living in a state that has this halfway sorted out, I guess," he added.

Coyle said relatives in other states have had a more difficult time. “My two younger brothers live in New England and California, and they’re irritated and frustrated that their states can’t figure it out at the speed that it appears Virginia has.”

Volunteers were on hand Tuesday morning to guide vaccine recipients to parking near Beacon Hall on GMU's campus. After confirming a health screening from a volunteer with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, recipients were ushered into the center to check in. The wait was only about 15 minutes. After receiving the vaccination, recipients had to wait in an adjacent room for 15 to 20 minutes, to ensure there were no adverse reactions to the injection.

Tuesday's volunteers included Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta, who said he joined the medical reserve corps last March.

"A lot of the people who come up to get the vaccine or in previous instances, for testing, people are really grateful that people are volunteering," Porta said. "It's really rewarding.”

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health reported another 11,700 new cases of COVID-19 the past two days -- 7,245 on Monday and 4,256 on Tuesday. That followed over 6,700 cases on Saturday and 9,900 on Sunday, making Saturday, Sunday and Monday the three worst dates since the pandemic began.

The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 6,161.3, down just a few cases from Monday's peak of 6,166.3.

In Northern Virginia, 1,006 new cases were reported Tuesday, following 1,854 on Monday. The region reported a record 3,678 on Sunday. The region's seven-day average stands at 1,619.1, also down slightly from Monday's peak, 1,628.4.

As of Tuesday morning, the health department's vaccine dashboard shows that the state has received 943,400 doses of the vaccine and administered 341,388. Nearly 37,000 Virginians have received the two doses required for the vaccines to be fully effective, while another 267,000 have received at least one dose.

Deaths related to COVID-19 continue to remain high statewide, with 59 reported Tuesday and 10 on Monday. In Northern Virginia, eight new deaths were reported Tuesday (none Monday). Two apiece were reported in Loudoun and Prince William counties and one apiece in Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria and Manassas.

Hospitalizations tracked by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association remain slightly lower than last Wednesday's peak of 3,209 patients statewide. On Tuesday, 3,173 patients were hospitalized, but a record 588 were in intensive-care units.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,006 new cases, 8 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,526 new cases, 59 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 25,398 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 129,176 cases, 1,520 deaths

Statewide: 451,076 cases, 5,798 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.88 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.96 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 3,173 (up from 3,151 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 588 (up from 584 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 35,752 total

Nursing Home Patients: 2,135 (down from 2,274 on Saturday; no report Sundays and Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.