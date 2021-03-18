Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.