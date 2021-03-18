The Prince William Health District has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone in Tier 1(b) in advance of a mass vaccination site opening in the county next week.
The health district had previously made food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, and grocery store employees eligible for vaccinations. It is now also including public transit workers, mail carriers (including UPS), officials necessary to maintain the continuity of government, clergy and faith leaders, and janitorial and cleaning employees.
Everyone aged 65 and older and those between ages 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions also remain eligible.
All vaccinations are by appointment only. To register visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call y calling (877) 829-4682 (877-VAX-IN-VA).
Several smaller health districts elsewhere in Virginia have moved out of Tier 1(b) and into Tier 1(c), which includes additional essential employees in other professions, such as energy, construction and the media. Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said last week he expects all Virginia health districts to be in Tier 1(c) by mid-April with a goal of making all Virginians eligible for vaccines before President Joe Biden's May 1 deadline.
The new vaccination clinic is expected to be opened in the former Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills Mall. The high-volume clinics are organized by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Department of Health working with local health districts. They are funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and operated by a turnkey contractor. The Prince William clinic is expected to administer up to 3,000 vaccine doses a day.
