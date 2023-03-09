Over 100 people gathered at the Kelly Leadership Center in Manassas March 2 to listen to Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism present its 2022 annual report, which highlighted last year's accomplishments and informed the community about what’s to come in 2023.
Seth Hendler-Voss, the department’s director, emphasized continued efforts to create opportunities for youth and their education, preserving areas for future use, building climate resilience, growing the local economy and inspiring people to go out in nature.
“Our business model is simple: We create opportunities for people to thrive, and the extent of our impact runs wide and it runs deep,” Hendler-Voss said. “Parks, recreation and tourism is truly a transformative force in our community. Are we an essential service? Without a doubt.”
With 57 parks and facilities and 50 miles of trails spread across 5,000 acres of land, the parks and recreation department has as much opportunity as it does responsibility, said Hendler-Voss.
“Our county’s infrastructure is the envy of the entire industry,” he said. “The services that we provide and the sheer amount of people that we interact with on a daily basis positions our department to serve as lead collaborator to drive holistic community transformation.”
The total expenditures for fiscal 2022 amounted to over $43.5 million, which was a notable increase from the 2021 expenditures of $37 million. A significant increase in spending in 2022 went toward historic preservation, planning and project management, recreation and operations.
The total designated source funding for 2022 was over $12 million, nearly double the over $6 million in funding from 2021. A majority of the increased funding came from local taxes and charges for services.
2022 accomplishments
The department’s emphasis on historic preservation in 2022 led to the hiring of a new archeologist and launching a new historic communities program to research and document various historic enclaves around the county. The department also partnered with the historic commission to unveil a new slave cemetery mile marker in Dumfries as part of the annual Juneteenth celebration.
Hendler-Voss went on to highlight the ways the department engaged the community in 2022. The department launched its “For the Love of Parks'' photo contest, where visitors were invited to submit park photos for recognition on social media.
The department also assisted the local arts society in opening the Open Space Arts venue in Potomac Town Center, unveiled a new trail at Hellwig Park in Bristow, opened Harbor Drive Wellness Park, launched the “Fridays at 5” summer concert series and ran a variety of summer camps with over 6,500 participants across 300 different programs.
Further, the report recognized the awards received in 2022, including a Waterworks Waterpark summer lifeguard receiving the Golden Guard Award and two awards from the Virginia Recreation and Park Society—Best New Renovation/Addition for Locust Shade Warrior Challenge Course and Best New Renovation/Addition for the Brentsville Jail Museum.
Years ahead
Rollins Ford Park, a new 70-acre regional park in the Brentsville District, is scheduled to open this summer. The park will feature two rectangular fields, a playground, picnic pavilions, basketball courts, a dog park and a comfort station surrounded by walking trails and wildflower meadows.
The department also plans to improve its facilities by continuing the 2019 bond referendum projects for trails and parks, making accessibility improvements and other enhancements to existing parks using American Rescue Plan Act funds, improving the online registration system, completing new plans for existing parks and enhancing safety and security in parks.
The department has also gotten to work planning future festivities like an event for the 250th anniversary of America’s birthday and the Solheim Cup international golf tournament that will be hosted in Prince William County in 2024.
The report listed the department’s ideas to expand outreach and further engage the community by removing financial barriers, employing new marketing strategies to increase tourism, expanding cultural resource land holdings, improving recruitment efforts and systemizing the volunteer program.
View the full report
The 2022 annual report from the Prince William County parks and recreation department can be found online at pwcparks.info/2022stateoftheparks.
