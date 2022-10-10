Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update.
The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes.
Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom Gordy (Brentsville) voted against the chapters. Commissioner Robert Perry Jr. (Occoquan) was absent.
The commission only voted on the land-use and electrical services chapters. It was scheduled to hold a hearing and vote on the mobility, housing and sanitary sewer chapters but tabled the discussion until Nov. 9.
The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for county land-use policies. While not committing the Board of County Supervisors to any decisions, it declares the county’s vision for future development through 2040.
The commission’s vote followed a lengthy public hearing with 62 people opposed to the revisions and four in favor.
Those in opposition said the public was not well-informed of the revised policies. They further argued it would change the character of the county’s rural areas, that it does not address climate change and would create suburban sprawl.
Of those opposed, 24 specifically mentioned the controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal, which was not under consideration at the meeting.
Those in support spoke in favor of several specific areas rather than overall changes.
The most significant change the commission recommended was to eliminate a new designation of Conservation Residential from the land-use plan. The designation would allow up to one home per two acres countywide if properties are close to existing public sewer lines for connections and 60% of the property is conserved as open space.
“We realize that running the water and sewer lines is going to be cost-prohibitive,” said county planner Alex Vanegas. “The core is to put most of the development in the opportunity zones.”
The designation was included in an initial proposal to increase density in what’s known as the “rural crescent” – roughly 117,000 acres restricted to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict prohibitions on the expansion of public sewer lines.
The first draft plan called for increasing that density to one home per five acres, but planners have reverted the area to allowing one house per 10 acres.
Berry said the Conservation Residential proposal was “transmitting suburbia into the rural area.”
The commission voted 4-3 to recommend removing the designation.
Gainesville Commissioner Richard Berry said he was unsure how county staff would revise the land-use plan to address the change. County staff were still considering how to present the Planning Commission’s recommendation to the Board of County Supervisors as of this week.
Many of the Planning Commission’s recommended changes were for specific properties, such as the Kline Farm, Manassas Mall and Bristow Plaza. The commission also reduced the size of some industrial areas.
Berry made three motions to restrict data center uses outside of designated areas, but the motions did not pass.
Berry said the plan doesn’t do enough to promote agricultural uses and businesses, pointing out that the county recently approved an overlay district to support the industry.
“I just think that maybe this is an area that we need to look at a little bit harder,” he said.
The land-use and electrical services chapters now move to the Board of County Supervisors, but it’s unclear if the board will wait to discuss the plan once all the chapters have cleared the Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.