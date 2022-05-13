A proposed mixed-use complex in Independent Hill is on shaky ground.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Prince William County Planning Commission recommended denial of a request to rezone 69 acres between Dumfries and Bristow roads from agricultural to planned mixed residential.
Elm Street Development of McLean submitted the proposal in 2018 and wants to construct 210 residential units with 219,000 square feet of commercial and office development. The property is sandwiched between Dumfries and Bristow roads east of Independent Hill Drive.
County staff commended the plan for largely meeting the goals of the Independent Hill Small Area Plan. The plan, approved early last year, covers about 544 acres of land near the Prince William County Landfill, Colgan High School and the Prince William Forest Park. It calls for a mix of commercial and residential uses in the area.
However, the application was tabled in February over concerns about modifications to lot size and buffer standards, technical issues and a proposed shared-use path along Independent Hill Drive.
The problem with the path is that the company doesn’t own two parcels along Independent Hill Drive, so either the path would have a gap or have to take a meandering route around those properties.
Those concerns continued to hamper the project on Wednesday. The revised plan called for the county to seize the necessary land for the trail through eminent domain if the company could not acquire it.
The prospect of tying eminent domain to a private project didn’t sit well with the commission.
“I really question the appropriateness and legality of including eminent domain in a proffer for a private development,” said Coles Commissioner Joseph Fontanella Jr. “That needs to come out”
Fontanella also wanted to reduce the number of units to 197, cut down on shared driveways and add a fence around neighboring property.
“I’m disappointed that we can’t get closer to where our district wants this to be,” he said.
Lobbying for the project overall, though, attorney John Foote, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the housing would vary and include affordable single-family attached units.
Neabsco Commissioner Qwendolyn Brown supported the proposal largely because of the affordable housing.
“I think any project that has affordable housing dwelling units … is a plus,” she said. “There are lots of teachers and other county workers who live in Stafford or Fredericksburg and they work in Prince William County, and I think that’s a travesty.”
Brown’s efforts to persuade the majority of her colleagues came up short, however, and the commission voted 4-3 to recommend denial.
Fontanella and commissioners Richard Berry (Gainesville), Robert Perry Jr. (Occoquan) and Cynthia Moses-Nedd (Woodbridge) supported the denial. Brown and commissioners Juan McPhail (Potomac) and Patty Kuntz (At-Large) cast dissenting votes. Brentsville Commissioner Tom Gordy was absent.
The proposal will still go to the Board of Supervisors for a final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.