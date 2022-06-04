A defunct Woodbridge shopping center will get its first crack at a new future this month.
The Prince William County Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing June 22 on plans by a Maryland developer to build 240 affordable-housing apartments at the unused Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center.
Foulger-Pratt Development LLC is seeking to rezone 7.6 acres of the parcel from business to residential use and keep .2 acres at the existing zoning. The property is at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Mount Pleasant Drive, next to Todos Supermarket.
The application says the development will have 240 affordable multifamily units. The site plan indicates it will be 147 one-bedroom and 93 two-bedroom units.
The application details an affordable, “transit-oriented” development in the U.S. 1 corridor within walking distance of the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station.
The units would be across seven buildings, with a maximum height of 54 feet, and include 354 parking spaces and a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse. The entrance would be off Mount Pleasant Drive.
According to the submission, the developer projects that the 240 units would add a net of 552 new residents to the area and would be financed at least in part using the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which requires that a portion be rented to residents making no more than a certain percentage of the area median income.
The submission states all 240 units would be considered affordable, but doesn’t specify at which income levels. Prince William County’s median household income is $107,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The property was most recently valued at $3.64 million. The improvements on the land – the shopping center buildings that currently stand on it – declined in assessed value from $1.57 million in 2005 to just $28,400 in 2021.
The property is owned by Stafford-based Jefferson-Marumsco 2 LLC. Foulger-Pratt, which owns numerous residential developments around the region, including Woodbridge Station at 1400 Eisenhower Circle, would purchase the property if the rezoning is approved.
The application was submitted by Stewart PLLC, a Washington-based law firm whose managing partner is former Board of County Supervisors Chair Corey Stewart. Stewart has declined to comment on the proposal.
