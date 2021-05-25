Prince William County police have charged a Spotsylvania County man with murder in last year's death of a Triangle man whose body was found in the trunk of a friend's car after a crash in Miami.
Brian Trotter, 25, of Kilmer Lane in Triangle was last seen in Virginia on Oct. 17. He was an aspiring hip hop artist who went by the stage name Kent Won't Stop.
A Miami-Dade police report said Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the Palmetto Expressway Oct. 15 involving Spotsylvania resident Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain and his silver Acura.
Troopers towed the car to a nearby parking lot and became suspicious of Coltrain when he asked to remove his belongings from the car, which included a gun case, the Associated Press reported.
Authorities said they were also suspicious because they noticed buzzing flies and foul smell around the car. Troopers opened Coltrain’s trunk and found Trotter’s body “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,” the AP reported. Trotter had been shot several times.
Coltrain, 25, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged in Florida with illegal transport of human remains and second-degree murder in Trotter's death, police said. The two had been friends for more than a decade, the AP reported.
The investigation revealed Trotter was killed in Prince William County. Police obtained warrants charging Coltrain with murder and use of a firearm in a felony. He remains jailed in Florida.
