Prince William County police are pledging to investigate disproportionate use-of-force rates after the department’s annual report showed Black residents were more likely than other groups to be subject to police force.
According to the department, officers last year used force in 369 arrests, or less than 5% of the total 8,355 arrests. In 2019, police said force was used in 316 arrests in 2019, despite the total number of arrests being far higher that year at 12,664.
Black people made up 40.5% of total arrestees but 49% of the use-of-force incidents. Whites, meanwhile, comprised 31% of total arrestees but 23.6% of use-of-force incidents. Hispanics, represented 26.5% of arrestees and 22.8% of us use-of-force cases. According to the report, most use-of-force incidents didn’t require medical attention, but people in 8% of force incidents were taken to the hospital.
County police did kill one man while making an arrest. In December, police shot and killed 79-year-old Kurtis Kay Frevert in Dumfries, saying that he pointed a gun at officers. Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office investigated the incident and found the shooting to be justified.
The report is the first to be released under Police Chief Peter Newsham, who was not in the position in 2020 and took over this February. It’s the first time the department’s annual report has included use-of-force data at all. The department has said that it’s asking for federal grant money to fund a study into the use-of-force disparity.
The department is also in the first year of a co-responder pilot program, a joint effort between the police department and the county’s Community Services agency. According to police, the unit pairs a mental health professional and a crisis intervention-trained police officer on duty. The two respond together to crisis calls. In 2020, 76 use-of-force incidents involved someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
According to the report, “this collaboration has been shown in research throughout the country to decrease the likelihood of use-of-force and harm to residents, reduces the need for officers to take individuals into custody, and frees up patrol officers to handle other calls for service.”
The annual report also showed roughly the same number of assaults against officers in 2020 despite the dramatic fall in total arrests. A total of 152 such assaults were recorded in 2020, according to the report, just two below 2019’s total of 152.
All told, the crime rate held relatively steady between 2019, with 12 crimes committed per 1,000 residents, up just a tick from 11.9 in 2019. The crime rate has consistently fallen from 21.6 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2006. Group A offenses - the most serious crimes - fell from 16,714 in 2019 to 14,382 in 2020. Homicides, forcible rapes and robberies were all down, while aggravated assaults and motor vehicle thefts saw an increase.
