Prince William County is hoping to expand its crisis-intervention services in the police department.
The county’s new co-responder unit, which started Dec. 7, is looking to increase its services through the proposed budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1. The program pairs emergency services clinicians with a police officer certified in crisis intervention to respond to calls of crisis throughout the county.
The program fits in a larger push nationwide to reform police responses and improve mental health services. Criminal justice advocates have been supporting measures throughout the country to divert people with mental health problems from the legal system.
“Our goal is to respond to anyone who is a person in crisis no matter what that crisis may be,” said Heather Baxter, a licensed professional counselor with the unit. “We don’t want to just pigeonhole this into mental health; it’s any person who is in crisis.”
The unit can respond to a variety of calls ranging from a crash to a mental breakdown.
“We’re keeping it pretty broad,” said Lt. Mike Day, one of the unit’s supervisors. “They’re really thinking outside the box in situations.”
The program started in December with three clinicians, three officers and a clinical supervisor. The county’s proposed budget includes $327,000 to double the number of clinicians and officers and add a supervisor in the police department.
“We have a big area to cover and right now these guys are nonstop,” Baxter said. “Our hope is with the expansion we would be able to focus on preventative work, not just triage.”
The unit is available Monday through Friday, with varying times of service available depending on the day. Officers can request a response, or it can be sent through dispatchers.
Baxter said the unit connects people with community resources and often schedules follow-up visits.
“Our goal is to prevent the calls from coming in altogether in the first place,” she said. “Just going out and responding to the situation doesn’t fix that. We want to make sure we’re getting them the resources they need so they don’t need to call again.”
Baxter and Day said the plan is to de-escalate situations and keep people from being taken into custody. Through the end of February, the unit had responded to 138 calls and diverted about two-thirds of the people involved from custody.
“It is something different walking up with a clinician,” Day said. “They walk up and they see the clinician; that’s not somebody who’s going to put handcuffs on them. That’s not somebody who’s going to haul them away. That really helps ease the tension.”
Day said the unit had spent a collective 191 hours on calls in its first few months.
“Sometimes you’re out in the rain for someone just trying to build rapport with them, and that can take a really long time,” said Brittney Gerteisen, a clinician on the unit. “We never really know what the need is.”
Funding for the unit’s expansion would come with approval of the budget by the Board of County Supervisors. The board is expected to vote on the spending plan later this month.
