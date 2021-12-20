The Prince William County Racial and Social Justice Commission has approved its report.
The commission approved the report on a 9-2 vote during its meeting Thursday. Coles Commissioner Mac Haddow and Brentsville Commissioner London Steverson voted against it.
The vote was preceded by roughly an hour of arguing over procedural matters.
The panel was tasked with delivering a report that examines “the state of racial and social justice for people of color” in the county and making recommendations to the county government. Its initial focus is on policing, the “provision of government services” and public education.
The report broadly applauds county practices while acknowledging areas of needed growth and further study.
The education chapter notes disparities among students who are disciplined in schools and recommends an audit of the school division’s discipline practices. It also recommends increased transparency on teacher placements, Title I funding and accountability measures.
The education chapter does not provide a recommendation related to school-resource officers.
“This commission and this report is historic in nature,” said School Board member Loree Williams, who serves on the panel.
The policing chapter largely commends the county’s increased transparency with data, while noting that people of color are disproportionately subject to force and arrest compared with their representation in the population.
The report recommends that the county hire an independent contractor to examine the department’s use-of-force policies and practices.
The government services chapter recommends the county conduct more outreach to minority communities to improve diversity.
The report will be provided to the Board of Supervisors, which will decide what action, if any, to take based on its recommendations.
