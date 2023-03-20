Forty-five young spellers representing Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park will compete Tuesday, March 21, for the right to represent the community at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this spring.
The spellers all won elementary or middle school spelling bees or home-school association bees to advance to the regional bee, presented by InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Bel Air Woman’s Club. The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is an additional sponsor of this year’s bee.
Tuesday’s regional bee will be at Gar-Field High School at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Last year’s winner was Peyton DeMichele from Ronald Reagan Middle School in Gainesville, but she is not competing this year. DeMichele was eliminated in the third round of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
For the second consecutive year, the youngest competitor in this year's regional bee is Scarlett Comstock, 8, a second-grader at Old Bridge Elementary School. Another 8-year-old competing this year is Nora Biddier, a third-grader at Weems Elementary School. Another seven spellers competing are just 9 years old. The competition is open to students through the eighth grade.
The winner of the Prince William Regional Spelling Bee will advance to the national spelling bee at National Harbor, Md., from May 28-June 3.
