The Prince William Public Library System will reopen with limited service at five of its branches beginning Monday, July 6, as the state enters Phase Three of its reopening plan.
Prince William branches that will reopen are the Bull Run Regional Library, Chinn Park Regional Library, Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, Montclair Community Library and Potomac Community Library.
Operating hours will be:
- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, Noon - 7 p.m.
- Closed Sundays
Patrons interested in visiting the library must reserve a one-hour appointment time by calling their branch or reserving their time online at pwcgov.org/library. "Limited service" will include the ability to browse and check out the library's physical collection, use available computers, and use common spaces and wi-fi inside the library.
No onsite programs will be offered, and and the community and small study rooms will remain closed to the public. These five libraries will also continue to offer contact-free holds pick up without a reservation.
Neighborhood libraries will continue to offer contact-free pick up for the foreseeable future; the system does not have a date when those libraries will reopen.
Patrons visiting the libraries are asked to you practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
