Prince William County Republicans hammered their Democratic counterparts on crime Tuesday, calling on voters to vote out Democrats on the Board of County Supervisors and in the county’s commonwealth's attorney's office.

Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who is running for board chair, Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega and Republican commonwealth’s attorney candidate Matt Lowery gathered at the county courthouse in Manassas Tuesday, calling local crime “out of control” and saying current Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth is to blame.

With poster boards and a podium, the three Republicans stood in front of the courthouse and blasted Ashworth for “comforting criminals,” in Lawson’s words, and establishing an “ultra-progressive” prosecutorial philosophy, as Lowery put it.

“Ms. Ashworth has charted a course virtually identical to the ultra-liberal prosecutors all around us, and Prince William County residents have paid the price with their property, with their health, and even sometimes with their lives,” Lowery said.

As it has across the country, crime in Prince William has risen sharply since 2020, when Ashworth took office. In 2022, all crime rose by about 14% from the year prior, though the county’s crime rate remained below where it was in 2014 and still below the state’s crime rate in 2022, according to the county’s annual police report for last year.

Most notably, the countywide murder number rose to 20 in 2022, double what it had been the year prior. So far this year, the county’s logged 18 homicides.

Between 2020 and 2022, major violent offenses – including homicide, rape, aggravated assault, robbery and motor vehicle theft – have risen more than 30%, though 2020 was a down year for crime in most places due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People just don’t know how bad the statistics are. This is what progressive prosecution gets you,” Lowery said. “Our opponents will say things like ‘Oh, that’s part of a wider national trend.’ And I say, no, that’s part of a wider national trend to stop holding criminals accountable. That’s a very local trend, and there’s something that can be done to stop it.”

In particular, Lowery and company focused on one incident in particular, in which a man named Jordan Sickles, who was arrested for armed robbery in Gainesville last December was arrested again last week for allegedly killing a 17-year-old in Woodbridge on Aug. 12.

“He was released from jail on bond on Jan. 20, having served 45 days. In June, he was given a plea agreement that took all of the felony charges away and resulted in a misdemeanor conviction for assault and battery,” Lowery said.

“This style of prosecution, of comforting our criminals, has to end,” Lawson said.

Ashworth’s office had opposed Lowery’s release on bond prior to his ultimate conviction for the robbery. When he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, he was sentenced to 12 months in jail, though all but two were to be suspended if Sickles maintained good behavior.

Ashworth responds

In a statement, Ashworth told InsideNoVa that witnesses who had been called to appear before a judge in the burglary case failed to do so, tying her office’s hands.

“Any decisions made by prosecutors in any given case is based on the evidence collected by the police department, the interview of witnesses and victims, the review of body worn camera [footage] and the willingness of witnesses to come to court and testify,” Ashworth said. “In the Sickles matter, the prosecutor was convinced upon review of the evidence that an assault and battery had taken place and that there was insufficient evidence to proceed on other charges.”

“[Mr. Lowery] is a defense attorney. He is not a prosecutor, and therefore he did not have access to any of the information in the Sickles case. It is shocking that he would make any such declaration without all of the information,” Ashworth went on to say.

Vega and Lawson, the two county supervisors at the courthouse Tuesday, also took aim at their Democratic colleagues on the board, saying they had opposed hiring more police officers to help combat the increase in crime.

The most recently passed county budget, for fiscal 2024, includes new funding for the county’s Community Safety Initiative as well as additional funding to fully staff Ashworth’s office to better address felony and misdemeanor caseloads. In December, the Democratic-controlled county board approved 17.5% pay hikes for county police officers, which became the first group of county employees to receive significant pay bumps this year.

But Republicans said Tuesday those moves amounted to posturing in an election year and that in previous years the Democrats on the board had not been as supportive of police.

“My question to them is, ‘Why did they vote against my bonus proposal in previous years? Why did they vote against Supervisor Lawson’s even bigger pay increase this year,” Vega said. “Because they knew it was an election year, and that they had to do something to make it seem like they supported the police after three years of failing them and the residents of Prince William County when it comes to crime.”