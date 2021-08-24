Republican supervisors are asking for a formal report from Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham about an investigation into a critical email sent to a Democratic official.
On Monday, Supervisors Yesli Vega (Coles District), Pete Candland (Gainesville) and Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville), sent a letter to Democratic Chair Ann Wheeler and County Executive Chris Martino asking for Newsham to be added to the agenda for the board’s next meeting, Sept. 7.
The Republicans are seeking answers after police visited the home of a county resident because of an email he sent to Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac. The email was sent Aug. 3 with the subject line “Government Target.”
The email is critical of Bailey and Wheeler and references claims by local resident and frequent board critic Alan Gloss, who says he has been targeted by the two for his critiques of Democrats.
Bailey forwarded the email to her husband, the Rev. Cozy Bailey, who then sent it to Newsham for the chief’s “situational awareness.”
In their letter, the Republicans said they have received “numerous calls, emails, questions, and concerns” about the situation. They said the questions were about the “potential politicization of our police department,” and it is “imperative” for residents to be assured the department is “not a political enforcement arm of the Board of County Supervisors.”
Andrea Bailey declined a request for comment.
Her husband was asked Monday why he felt the email was threatening. He said his thoughts were conveyed in his email to Newsham and declined further comment. He wrote to Newsham that there was “more malice in the subject line than in the rant contained in the body of the email, but we take all communicated threats seriously.”
Wheeler declined to comment on the incident Tuesday, but said “our police force has a lot of integrity.”
Candland said over the weekend that Cozy Bailey is a member of the police department’s Citizens Advisory Board. A roster of membership is not posted on the county’s website, but Bailey is president of the Prince William County NAACP, and the organization is listed as an affiliated group.
The email thread, which Candland republished, indicates a police sergeant visited the author. A follow-up email to the author from the police officer includes links to sections of Virginia code around computer harassment and threats.
“I want you to know my sincerity is genuine, in not wanting to dissuade you from exercising your first amendment rights to petition your government,” wrote the sergeant, whose name is redacted in the documents. “The purpose of my visit was solely to provide any guidance if welcomed, as it pertains to the law.”
In a subsequent email to his supervisor, the sergeant wrote that the author “intended to continue to send his vitriol to the BOCS, but also conceded he understood he used ‘poor wording’ in the subject line of his email.” The sergeant says that the author was referring to residents being government targets in the subject line, not targeting the government.
In a later memo to Martino, Newsham writes that the police follow-up was standard procedure in situations in which “residents of the County believe they are the victim of online threats or harassment.”
The email has been posted online with redacted identifying information, but it leaves out a line in which Newsham refers to the author as Mr. Hand.
It is unclear if the author is Robert Hand, a local Second Amendment advocate who is frequently critical of the board. Body camera footage of the author’s interaction with police was uploaded by Potomac Local and the subject appears to resemble Hand. The email also references the Second Amendment, and Candland called the author “a vocal critic of the Democrat majority.”
Hand’s contact information was not immediately available.
In a news release, Vega said “We must receive a full accounting of who gave the order to visit this individual and why.” Lawson added, “There can’t even be the appearance that county law enforcement is being used to silence political speech.”
Candland sent an email to constituents about the incident on Saturday and said “Some would say the email was harsh and even impolite,” but it was not illegal.
Republicans framed the situation as potential intimidation of county residents for being critical of the government.
“Unfortunately for most Prince William County citizens, they don’t enjoy the luxury of having their concerns directly before the Chief of Police in less time than it takes to order a pizza,” Candland wrote. “In any level of government, there shouldn’t be a tier of safety and access for the powerful and influential and then one for everyone else.”
Candland wrote he will “use all of the authority I have as your elected representative to get to the bottom of what happened.”
“This type of extraordinary action could be seen as our government trying to intimidate a private citizen from being critical of the Democrat majority of the Board,” he added. “Some could see it as having a chilling effect on political dissent in Prince William County.”
