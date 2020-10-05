Prince William restaurant owners concerned as cooler weather nears

With fall underway and the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, restaurant owners are bracing for what could be a difficult cold season and searching for ways to keep revenue coming in from diners and drinkers even when the weather turns.
Likely propped up by take-out, fast food chains and grocery store prepared foods, the city of Manassas hasn’t seen the kind of calamitous hit to its meals tax that some might have expected in March or early April.
According to a city manager’s report for the Manassas City Council, meals tax revenues for the 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30, came in only 4% below 2019, but those losses are expect- ed to continue into the 2021 fiscal year.
May saw the worst fall-off, with meals tax revenue down to $239,403 in 2020 from $377,655 in 2019, a drop of almost 37%. In June, the most recent month for which data is available, city meals tax revenues were down $64,021 — or nearly 16% — from the same month in 2019.
“The expectation was that we might lose 75% of our meals tax [month to month]. ... The fast food restaurants, by volume, move tremendously more business than our independent downtown restaurants,” City Manager Patrick Pate told InsideNoVa. “From our standpoint, I’d say we did better than we were expect- ing. This was not the worst-case scenario.”
But for independent restaurants that rely on in-person patrons, the picture is bleak as long as the pandemic is spreading, and particularly as the weather changes and outdoor dining becomes less comfortable.
According to a National Restaurant Association survey conducted between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, 87% of responding restaurants in Virginia said their August 2020 sales were below their August 2019 level. At the same time, 58% of restaurants said operating costs were higher than before the pandemic, even though staffing levels are about 65% what they would be in normal circumstances.
In an open letter to congressional leadership, NRA Executive Vice President Sean Kennedy warned of a worsening situation come winter.
“I suspect that each of you have learned of restaurant closures in your community that break your heart — from revered local independents to popular regional chains to the favorite corner diner,” Kennedy wrote. “These closures occurred during spring and summer months when people longed to enjoy a meal out. As fall and winter approach, restaurants that are still open will face even greater challenges as customer traffic declines.”
Raff Brooks manages City Tavern, one of those independent restaurants in downtown Manassas that Pate was talking about. He can look at his monthly sales and know that most people aren’t yet eager to return to indoor dining.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the spread of COVID-19 continues to be driven in some part by indoor dining. Outdoor ac- tivity has proven safest, and when people are grouped inside it’s been shown that mask wearing is very effective in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. In a recent weekly report, CDC researchers said that adults who tested positive for COVID-19 were roughly twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than those who were negative.
“Efforts to reduce possible exposures where mask use and social distancing are difficult to maintain, such as when eating and drinking, should be considered to protect customers,” the report reads.
Brooks says he’s going to try to do what he can to extend the warm weather at his restaurant. His restaurant is exploring building a partial enclosure for its out- door seating to shelter customers. It’s also looking at safe heating sources, but the price of outdoor space heaters has surged.
“We’re trying to figure out how to keep utilizing the outside as much as possible because customers prefer that. We expect we’ll see a decline in business because of the reduced outside capacity,” Brooks said. “I know we’d be seeing more business if people felt comfortable sitting inside, but we don’t expect that sentiment to change.”
In Washington, the city government has launched a grant program to help restaurants weather-proof their outdoor area. Up to $6,000 will go to restaurants for the purchase of heaters, tents and other furniture.
Manassas’ Pate and City Councilperson Ian Lovejoy said the Manassas council and staff are exploring the possibility of using CARES Act money for the same purpose.
“We’re looking at ... how to continue to encourage open spaces that people will be comfortable with during the winter season,” Pate said.
For owners such as John Hornberger, who operates the Crossroads board game tavern in Old Town, the warm summer weather was helpful in allowing him to fill his patio with diners uncomfortable being inside. But still, business is nowhere near what it was pre-pandemic.
He said he sees big swings from week to week, making it difficult to plan how much food to order and what his staffing needs will be. For the most part, Crossroads has remained on a “skeleton crew.”
“It’s down a lot. I’d say maybe on a good week, we get half the business. So it’s pretty rough,” Hornberger said. “Cash is king in this business. And if I spend too much on payroll one month and we don’t have the customers to support it, then I’m hurting.”
