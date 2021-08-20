School resource officers provide heartfelt anecdotes of their work, but some Prince William County officials contend their stories might be more the exception than the rule.
SROs discussed their work and mission with the county’s Racial and Social Justice Commission during its meeting on Thursday.
The commission, created by the Board of County Supervisors in October, is tasked with delivering a report that examines “the state of racial and social justice for people of color” in the county and making recommendations to the county government. Its initial focus is on policing, the provision of government services and public education.
Across the country, school officials are weighing the role of SROs in schools. In Northern Virginia, Arlington and Alexandria have eliminated their programs. Prince William’s government will not be bound by any of the commission’s recommendations.
Maj. Kevin Hughart, who heads the unit, said 25 SROs will be in schools starting Monday, primarily at middle and high schools. He said the unit’s goal is to “make the schools safe” and “form positive and meaningful relationships with the school children.”
Hughart said the SROs’ mission is “not to find a reason to arrest someone and take them out of the school.”
County SROs have been recently criticized for a high number of disorderly conduct charges, although police said Thursday that changes to state law have eliminated those trends.
According to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, Prince William had the largest number of students charged for school-based disorderly conduct from 2016 to 2018, the Prince William Times reported.
The charge carries a maximum of 12 months in jail and a fine up to $2,500.
Between 2016 and 2018, Prince William police filed 212 school-based disorderly conduct charges. Black students made up half of the charges despite making up only about 20% of the school system’s total population.
Last year, the General Assembly approved legislation that prevents students from being charged with disorderly conduct for misbehavior at school or on buses.
“That is not happening anymore,” said Police Chief Peter Newsham, who serves as an ex-officio member of the commission. “We can continue talking about the past or we can talk about the future. … The future is not going to be to continue arresting for disorderly conduct on school buses or in school.”
Sgt. Dan Sullins, one of the SRO unit supervisors, said officers investigate incidents and try to refer them to school administration as violation of school policy, not as criminal charges. Hughart said that once something is referred to administrators, an SRO does not have a say in the punishment for the student.
SRO Kristen Sheldon, who is in her eighth year at Battlefield High School, said teachers have access to her personal and work cell phones. She greets students each morning, walks the school grounds and responds to crises during off hours.
“Once our kids are in class, they are my babies,” she said. “I’m at my school every single day because I want my kids to know she’s here for me.”
SRO Tony Zamora, who works at Rippon Middle and Freedom High schools, said he can relate to students because he came from a broken home.
“When I walk in my school, I am their school dad,” he said. “I can relate to them because I’ve lived their lives. … There’s nothing more important to me than making sure these kids are safe and I do all I can for them.”
Hughart said the existing memorandum of understanding between the police department and school division is being updated “substantially” and is reviewed on an annual basis.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Akbar, who teaches at Freedom High School, said “I don’t want SROs in schools.” He said that children of color present a very different view of SROs than the officers did.
“The youth are saying something completely different,” he said. “[It] isn’t as rosy in their view.”
School Board member Loree Williams, who is also a member of the commission, said she was initially totally against the SRO program when first elected, but has “seen the evolution of the program and I am much more positive toward the SRO program.”
Hughart said only three complaints have been filed against SROs in the past three years and they were all initiated internally. Williams and Akbar, however, said that as teachers, parents and students, they have no understanding of the procedure for filing a complaint against an officer.
The commission was scheduled to hear a report on use of force data during Thursday’s meeting but, due to time constraints, it was delayed until the September meeting. The commission’s policing committee meets on Monday.
